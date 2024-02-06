Voya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $122…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $122 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $236 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $625 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.