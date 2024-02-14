Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.2 million…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $355 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

