Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $355 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up