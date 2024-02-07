Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.5 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.5 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $785.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $323.8 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.