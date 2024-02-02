Virtus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.8 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $6.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.96 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $214.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $193.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.6 million, or $17.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $758.3 million.

