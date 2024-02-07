Vinci Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Wednesday reported…

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $91 million.

