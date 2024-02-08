Victory Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.2…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $205.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $213.2 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $821 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.