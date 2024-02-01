Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.7…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $254.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $253 million for the fiscal third quarter.

