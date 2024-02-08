VeriSign: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $265.1 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $265.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.60. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.92 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $380.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $817.7 million, or $7.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

