Veralto: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $200 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $839 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 78 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

