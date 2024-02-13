Vector: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Tuesday reported profit of $58 million in its fourth…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Tuesday reported profit of $58 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $360.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.5 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.