Vanda: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $192.6 million.

