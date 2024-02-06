Valvoline: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $31.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $373.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

