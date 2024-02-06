V.F.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.