USANA Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 87 cents.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.8 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $921 million.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $920 million.

