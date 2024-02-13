USA Compression: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $225 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.3 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $846.2 million.

