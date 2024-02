WASHINGTON (AP) — US sues to block $24.6 billion merger of US grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying it will…

WASHINGTON (AP) — US sues to block $24.6 billion merger of US grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying it will lead to higher prices.

