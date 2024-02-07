Universal Technical: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.5…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.2 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be 67 cents to 72 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $710 million to $720 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

