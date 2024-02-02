Live Radio
Home » Latest News » United States Lime: Q4…

United States Lime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Friday reported earnings of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.98.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.5 million, or $13.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $281.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up