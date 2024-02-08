Under Armour: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $114.1 million. On…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $114.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 52 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.