UBS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $279 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $18.8 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.86 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.03 billion, or $8.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.83 billion.

