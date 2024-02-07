Uber: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $9.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.89 billion, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.28 billion.

