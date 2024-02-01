U.S. Steel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported a loss of $80 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $895 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.05 billion.

