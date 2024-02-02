Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $43 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.4 million.

Twist Bioscience expects full-year revenue in the range of $288 million to $293 million.

