Twin Disc: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $930,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $73 million in the period.

