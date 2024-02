Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge Christian 69, Temple Christian 43 Carlisle 65, North Cross 22 Catholic 78, Walsingham Academy 28…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 69, Temple Christian 43

Carlisle 65, North Cross 22

Catholic 78, Walsingham Academy 28

Chelsea Academy 60, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 50

Christ Chapel Academy 47, Evergreen Christian 39

Collegiate-Richmond 60, St. Margaret’s 51

Good Counsel, Md. 57, Bishop O’Connell 46

Grace Christian 50, Westover Christian 20

Hampton Roads 42, Norfolk Academy 39

Lighthouse Baptist 26, Calvary Baptist, Md. 14

Miller School 45, New Covenant 16

Norfolk Christian School 61, Norfolk Collegiate 37

Oakcrest 61, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Salem 55, Jefferson Forest 35

Steward School 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 16

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 63, Madeira School 29

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Manchester 71, Highland Springs 29

Thomas Dale 75, Glen Allen 46

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Battlefield 51, North Stafford 48

Colgan 56, Colonial Forge 55

Gainesville 36, Freedom – Woodbridge 23

Osbourn Park 62, Woodbridge 27

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

James Robinson 52, Lake Braddock 41

South County 60, Hayfield 27

W.T. Woodson 53, Edison 46

West Potomac 45, West Springfield 31

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Centreville 55, Washington-Liberty 49

Chantilly 60, Langley 42

Eastside 76, Chilhowie 31

James Madison 47, McLean 29

Oakton 61, Yorktown 31

Class 5=

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

James River 63, Lloyd Bird 35

Patrick Henry 51, William Fleming 26

Class 4=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Hampton 54, Manor High School 48

Jamestown 79, Warhill 37

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Tuscarora 45, Broad Run 35

Woodgrove 67, Loudoun Valley 37

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Grafton 80, Heritage 30

Hopewell 50, Tabb 46

Lafayette 74, Colonial Heights 19

Lake Taylor 62, I. C. Norcom High School 44

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Brentsville 48, Armstrong 37

Meridian High School 51, Culpeper 33

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Liberty Christian 66, Western Albemarle 44

Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 26

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 68, Christiansburg 32

Carroll County 62, Pulaski County 55

Lord Botetourt 57, Staunton River 24

Magna Vista 52, Bassett 29

Class 2=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Amelia County 50, Poquoson 49

Bruton 59, King William 43

John Marshall 84, Central of Lunenburg 14

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Clarke County 73, Buckingham County 30

Page County 50, Stuarts Draft 47

Strasburg 53, Luray 41

Woodstock Central 59, Fort Defiance 50

Class 1=

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Fort Chiswell 74, Craig County 34

Galax 44, Narrows 42

George Wythe 52, Eastern Montgomery 19

Parry McCluer High School 46, Bland County 41

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Honaker 62, J.I. Burton 39

Rural Retreat 52, Twin Valley 22

Rye Cove 50, Grundy 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

