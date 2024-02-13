Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 80, Chatham 50
Amherst County 99, Liberty-Bedford 69
Appomattox 49, Dan River 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 98, Gateway Christian 28
Banner Christian 65, Brunswick Academy 56
Bullis, Md. 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Hampton Roads 54
Carlisle 69, Roanoke Catholic 56
Catholic 71, Walsingham Academy 19
Christchurch 70, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59
Colonial Heights 72, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 44
Dayspring Christian Academy 68, Temple Christian 64
E.C. Glass 67, Rustburg 62
Eastern Mennonite 69, North Cross 38
Fairfax 62, West Springfield 44
Flint Hill 82, Maret, D.C. 78
Fluvanna 50, Monticello 47
Frank Cox 65, First Colonial 40
Gate City 44, Union 39
Georgetown Prep, Md. 90, Episcopal 46
Gretna 69, William Campbell 47
Grundy 71, Council 35
Hampton 42, Bethel 39
Hampton Christian 57, StoneBridge School 38
Hanover 79, Armstrong 78
Hargrave Military 61, Va. Episcopal 51
Henrico 61, Patrick Henry 52
Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Brookville 39
Heritage 58, Kecoughtan 57
Hermitage 57, Mills Godwin 55
Hurley 64, Twin Valley 42
Indian River 57, Hickory 53
James River 61, Lloyd Bird 52
Jefferson Forest 75, Liberty Christian 56
John Marshall 92, J.R. Tucker 74
Kenston Forest 69, Southampton Academy 6
King William 88, K&Q Central 40
King’s Fork High School 75, Western Branch 54
Lakeland 84, Deep Creek 82
Lebanon 73, Tazewell 55
Loudoun Valley 56, Rock Ridge 38
Marion 82, Richlands 57
Menchville 85, Denbigh 50
Nandua 58, Crisfield, Md. 50
Nansemond River 67, Grassfield 57
Norfolk Collegiate 67, Nansemond-Suffolk 47
Oscar Smith 91, Great Bridge 42
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Dematha, Md. 50
Peninsula Catholic 96, Norfolk Christian School 43
Potomac School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 52
Rye Cove 70, J.I. Burton 53
Seton School 71, Christ Chapel Academy 44
St. Annes-Belfield 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54
St. Michael 83, Grove Avenue Baptist 47
Steward School 75, Norfolk Academy 65
Stuart Hall 44, Tandem Friends School 41
Summit Christian Academy 65, Yeshivah 40
Tunstall 67, GW-Danville 50
Tuscarora 72, Heritage 43
United Christian Academy 48, Ridgeview Christian 33
W.T. Woodson 60, South County 59
Woodbridge 48, Gar-Field 45
Woodgrove 66, Park View-Sterling 53
Woodside 107, Gloucester 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
