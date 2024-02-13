Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 80, Chatham 50 Amherst County 99, Liberty-Bedford 69 Appomattox 49, Dan River 45 Atlantic Shores Christian…

Altavista 80, Chatham 50

Amherst County 99, Liberty-Bedford 69

Appomattox 49, Dan River 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 98, Gateway Christian 28

Banner Christian 65, Brunswick Academy 56

Bullis, Md. 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48

Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Hampton Roads 54

Carlisle 69, Roanoke Catholic 56

Catholic 71, Walsingham Academy 19

Christchurch 70, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59

Colonial Heights 72, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 44

Dayspring Christian Academy 68, Temple Christian 64

E.C. Glass 67, Rustburg 62

Eastern Mennonite 69, North Cross 38

Fairfax 62, West Springfield 44

Flint Hill 82, Maret, D.C. 78

Fluvanna 50, Monticello 47

Frank Cox 65, First Colonial 40

Gate City 44, Union 39

Georgetown Prep, Md. 90, Episcopal 46

Gretna 69, William Campbell 47

Grundy 71, Council 35

Hampton 42, Bethel 39

Hampton Christian 57, StoneBridge School 38

Hanover 79, Armstrong 78

Hargrave Military 61, Va. Episcopal 51

Henrico 61, Patrick Henry 52

Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Brookville 39

Heritage 58, Kecoughtan 57

Hermitage 57, Mills Godwin 55

Hurley 64, Twin Valley 42

Indian River 57, Hickory 53

James River 61, Lloyd Bird 52

Jefferson Forest 75, Liberty Christian 56

John Marshall 92, J.R. Tucker 74

Kenston Forest 69, Southampton Academy 6

King William 88, K&Q Central 40

King’s Fork High School 75, Western Branch 54

Lakeland 84, Deep Creek 82

Lebanon 73, Tazewell 55

Loudoun Valley 56, Rock Ridge 38

Marion 82, Richlands 57

Menchville 85, Denbigh 50

Nandua 58, Crisfield, Md. 50

Nansemond River 67, Grassfield 57

Norfolk Collegiate 67, Nansemond-Suffolk 47

Oscar Smith 91, Great Bridge 42

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Dematha, Md. 50

Peninsula Catholic 96, Norfolk Christian School 43

Potomac School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 52

Rye Cove 70, J.I. Burton 53

Seton School 71, Christ Chapel Academy 44

St. Annes-Belfield 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54

St. Michael 83, Grove Avenue Baptist 47

Steward School 75, Norfolk Academy 65

Stuart Hall 44, Tandem Friends School 41

Summit Christian Academy 65, Yeshivah 40

Tunstall 67, GW-Danville 50

Tuscarora 72, Heritage 43

United Christian Academy 48, Ridgeview Christian 33

W.T. Woodson 60, South County 59

Woodbridge 48, Gar-Field 45

Woodgrove 66, Park View-Sterling 53

Woodside 107, Gloucester 33

