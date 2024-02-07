Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 93, Goochland 36 Alexandria City 53, South County 49 Amelia County 64, Buckingham County 58 Appomattox…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 93, Goochland 36

Alexandria City 53, South County 49

Amelia County 64, Buckingham County 58

Appomattox 51, William Campbell 45

Blacksburg 60, Auburn 59

Blue Ridge School 83, The Covenant School 27

Broadway 56, Harrisonburg 40

Caroline 67, Culpeper 58

Carver 70, King William 59

Catholic 86, Norfolk Christian School 35

Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 38

Chancellor 64, King George 35

Charles City County High School 64, West Point 53

Charlottesville 80, Fluvanna 62

Chatham 51, Dan River 48

Clarke County 58, Madison County 55

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Christchurch 49

Cristo Rey Richmond 58, Veritas Classic Christian School 42

Deep Creek 74, Great Bridge 61

Denbigh 62, Kecoughtan 58

Dinwiddie 73, Colonial Heights 56

Douglas Freeman 70, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 33

E.C. Glass 60, Liberty Christian 49

Eastern View 58, Courtland 47

Episcopal 52, Landon, Md. 50

Fairfax 62, W.T. Woodson 57

Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, King’s Christian 30

Flint Hill 90, Saint James, Md. 65

Fort Defiance 94, Buffalo Gap 70

Gonzaga College, D.C. 70, Bishop O’Connell 52

Graham 58, Virginia 45

Grassfield 58, Lakeland 41

Grayson County 66, Fort Chiswell 28

Green Run 60, Bayside 59

Greensville County 70, Windsor 42

Gretna 72, Nelson County 69

Hampton 47, Menchville 36

Hargrave Military 78, Roanoke Catholic 69

Henrico 53, Patrick Henry 46

Heritage (Lynchburg) 90, Liberty-Bedford 41

Heritage 43, Loudoun County 41

Heritage 73, Bethel 64

Hermitage 61, Deep Run 39

Honaker 52, Chilhowie 42

Hopewell 75, Petersburg 60

Hurley 73, Phelps, Ky. 62

James Madison 57, Oakton 39

James Monroe 73, Spotsylvania 38

Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 32

John Marshall 91, Glen Allen 50

K&Q Central 64, Mathews 46

Kellam 54, Tallwood 49

King’s Fork High School 85, Hickory 40

Lancaster 75, Essex 48

Landstown 69, Kempsville 65, OT

Legacy Christian Academy 58, Massanutten Military 52

Lord Botetourt 69, Franklin County 56

Loudoun Valley 64, Dominion 55

Luray 72, Rappahannock County 60

Marion 84, Richlands 57

Matoaca 71, Thomas Dale 63

Meadowbrook 72, Prince George 62

Mecklenburg County 64, Bassett 55

Meridian High School 74, Manassas Park 31

Miller School 71, Eastern Mennonite 41

Mountain Mission 73, Grundy 60

Nandua 76, Chincoteague 65

Norfolk Academy 51, Walsingham Academy 15

North Cross 79, Carlisle 69

Northside 101, William Byrd 62

Northwood 75, Patrick Henry 66

Nottoway 47, Randolph-Henry 41

Orange County 52, Monticello 49

Oscar Smith 70, Indian River 46

Parry McCluer High School 90, Bath County 48

Paul VI Catholic High School 101, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 58

Peninsula Catholic 93, Cape Henry Collegiate 44

Phoebus 76, Gloucester 51

Potomac 66, Colgan 48

Pulaski County 70, Salem 64

Randolph-Macon Academy 77, Quantico 27

Rural Retreat 69, Holston 34

Rustburg 77, Amherst County 50

Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 27

Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 35

Skyline 72, Fauquier 70

South Lakes 67, Westfield 55

Spotswood 74, Turner Ashby 37

Spring Mills, W.Va. 64, Millbrook 55

St. Annes-Belfield 73, St. Christopher’s 59

St. Michael 84, Trinity at Meadowview 47

Staunton 76, Wilson Memorial 45

Steward School 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 50

StoneBridge School 66, Isle of Wight Academy 32

Strasburg 53, Page County 40

Tunstall 67, GW-Danville 44

Tuscarora 60, Rock Ridge 47

Twin Springs 54, J.I. Burton 39

Union 62, Gate City 47

Varina 70, Atlee 50

Veritas Collegiate Academy 90, SPIRIT Home School 45

Washington, W.Va. 49, James Wood 44

Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 52

West Potomac 64, Lake Braddock 35

West Springfield 50, James Robinson 45

Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 36

Western Branch 71, Nansemond River 59

William Monroe 55, Rockbridge County 49

Woodgrove 72, Park View-Sterling 30

Woodside 74, Warwick 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

