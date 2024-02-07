Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 93, Goochland 36
Alexandria City 53, South County 49
Amelia County 64, Buckingham County 58
Appomattox 51, William Campbell 45
Blacksburg 60, Auburn 59
Blue Ridge School 83, The Covenant School 27
Broadway 56, Harrisonburg 40
Caroline 67, Culpeper 58
Carver 70, King William 59
Catholic 86, Norfolk Christian School 35
Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 38
Chancellor 64, King George 35
Charles City County High School 64, West Point 53
Charlottesville 80, Fluvanna 62
Chatham 51, Dan River 48
Clarke County 58, Madison County 55
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Christchurch 49
Cristo Rey Richmond 58, Veritas Classic Christian School 42
Deep Creek 74, Great Bridge 61
Denbigh 62, Kecoughtan 58
Dinwiddie 73, Colonial Heights 56
Douglas Freeman 70, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 33
E.C. Glass 60, Liberty Christian 49
Eastern View 58, Courtland 47
Episcopal 52, Landon, Md. 50
Fairfax 62, W.T. Woodson 57
Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, King’s Christian 30
Flint Hill 90, Saint James, Md. 65
Fort Defiance 94, Buffalo Gap 70
Gonzaga College, D.C. 70, Bishop O’Connell 52
Graham 58, Virginia 45
Grassfield 58, Lakeland 41
Grayson County 66, Fort Chiswell 28
Green Run 60, Bayside 59
Greensville County 70, Windsor 42
Gretna 72, Nelson County 69
Hampton 47, Menchville 36
Hargrave Military 78, Roanoke Catholic 69
Henrico 53, Patrick Henry 46
Heritage (Lynchburg) 90, Liberty-Bedford 41
Heritage 43, Loudoun County 41
Heritage 73, Bethel 64
Hermitage 61, Deep Run 39
Honaker 52, Chilhowie 42
Hopewell 75, Petersburg 60
Hurley 73, Phelps, Ky. 62
James Madison 57, Oakton 39
James Monroe 73, Spotsylvania 38
Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 32
John Marshall 91, Glen Allen 50
K&Q Central 64, Mathews 46
Kellam 54, Tallwood 49
King’s Fork High School 85, Hickory 40
Lancaster 75, Essex 48
Landstown 69, Kempsville 65, OT
Legacy Christian Academy 58, Massanutten Military 52
Lord Botetourt 69, Franklin County 56
Loudoun Valley 64, Dominion 55
Luray 72, Rappahannock County 60
Marion 84, Richlands 57
Matoaca 71, Thomas Dale 63
Meadowbrook 72, Prince George 62
Mecklenburg County 64, Bassett 55
Meridian High School 74, Manassas Park 31
Miller School 71, Eastern Mennonite 41
Mountain Mission 73, Grundy 60
Nandua 76, Chincoteague 65
Norfolk Academy 51, Walsingham Academy 15
North Cross 79, Carlisle 69
Northside 101, William Byrd 62
Northwood 75, Patrick Henry 66
Nottoway 47, Randolph-Henry 41
Orange County 52, Monticello 49
Oscar Smith 70, Indian River 46
Parry McCluer High School 90, Bath County 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 101, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 58
Peninsula Catholic 93, Cape Henry Collegiate 44
Phoebus 76, Gloucester 51
Potomac 66, Colgan 48
Pulaski County 70, Salem 64
Randolph-Macon Academy 77, Quantico 27
Rural Retreat 69, Holston 34
Rustburg 77, Amherst County 50
Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 27
Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 35
Skyline 72, Fauquier 70
South Lakes 67, Westfield 55
Spotswood 74, Turner Ashby 37
Spring Mills, W.Va. 64, Millbrook 55
St. Annes-Belfield 73, St. Christopher’s 59
St. Michael 84, Trinity at Meadowview 47
Staunton 76, Wilson Memorial 45
Steward School 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 50
StoneBridge School 66, Isle of Wight Academy 32
Strasburg 53, Page County 40
Tunstall 67, GW-Danville 44
Tuscarora 60, Rock Ridge 47
Twin Springs 54, J.I. Burton 39
Union 62, Gate City 47
Varina 70, Atlee 50
Veritas Collegiate Academy 90, SPIRIT Home School 45
Washington, W.Va. 49, James Wood 44
Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 52
West Potomac 64, Lake Braddock 35
West Springfield 50, James Robinson 45
Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 36
Western Branch 71, Nansemond River 59
William Monroe 55, Rockbridge County 49
Woodgrove 72, Park View-Sterling 30
Woodside 74, Warwick 31
