TTM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $569 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $569.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.7 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $570 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

