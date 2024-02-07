Triumph Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $285 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.3 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.2 billion.

