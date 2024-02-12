Trinseo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Monday reported a loss of $265 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Monday reported a loss of $265 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $7.53 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.99 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $837.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $701.3 million, or $19.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

