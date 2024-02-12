Trimble: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $63 million.…

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $932.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $311.3 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $905 million to $935 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

