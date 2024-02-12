Trimble, CymaBay Therapy rise; Big Lots, Monday.com fall, Monday, 2/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY),…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), up $6.44 to $32.13.

Gilead Sciences is buying the drug developer for about $4.3 billion.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), up $2.04 to $17.34.

The maker of Vans, North Face and other brands reportedly faces pressure from activist investors.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), $15.61 to $167.35.

The oil and gas company wants to buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), up 48 cents to $6.41.

The air taxi developer signed a deal with Dubai to launch services by early 2026.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB), up $1.70 to $54.21.

The GPS manufacturer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG), down $1.67 to $3.69.

The discount retailer is reportedly seeking financing because of ongoing losses.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), up 4 cents to 87 cents.

The radio broadcaster beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), down $21.44 to $214.48.

Investors were disappointed by the project management software developer’s latest financial report.

