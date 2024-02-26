Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22 million. On…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $195.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.4 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion.

