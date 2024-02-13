TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.1 million. The Chicago-based company said…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $954.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $926.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $206.2 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $971 million to $980 million for the fiscal first quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.57 to $3.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.