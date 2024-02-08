TransDigm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $382 million. The…

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $4.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.37 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $29.97 to $31.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.58 billion to $7.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDG

