Trane Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $504.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.02 billion, or $8.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.68 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $10.30 per share.

