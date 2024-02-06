Tradeweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $370 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $370 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $364.9 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

