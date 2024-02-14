Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported profit of $53.8…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported profit of $53.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $351.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518.5 million, or $4.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million.

