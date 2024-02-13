Topgolf Callaway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $77.1…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $77.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $897.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Topgolf Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 26 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.56 billion.

