Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Portsmouth Christian 23
Bishop O’Connell 77, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47
Carlisle 47, Va. Episcopal 43
Catholic 81, Hampton Roads 13
Christ Chapel Academy 54, Chelsea Academy 51
Episcopal 63, Madeira School 32
Evergreen Christian 56, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 50
Greenbrier Christian 44, Denbigh Baptist 35
Norfolk Christian School 63, Steward School 61
Richmond Christian 47, Grace Christian 30
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 58, Central VA Home School 51
Seton School 60, Oakcrest 24
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 20
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Collegiate-Richmond 27
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49
StoneBridge School 49, Broadwater Academy 32
The Covenant School 49, Miller School 39
Trinity Christian School 42, St. John Paul the Great 39
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Regional Final=
Manchester 53, Thomas Dale 43
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Gainesville 69, Battlefield 30
Osbourn Park 68, Colgan 35
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Centreville 55, James Madison 51
Oakton 52, Chantilly 37
Class 4=
Region C=
Regional Final=
Woodgrove 70, Tuscarora 39
Class 3=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Lafayette 60, Hopewell 55
Lake Taylor 53, Grafton 51
Region C=
Regional Final=
Liberty Christian 59, Turner Ashby 43
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Abingdon 52, Lord Botetourt 41
Carroll County 62, Magna Vista 42
Class 2=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Amelia County 59, Bruton 40
John Marshall 98, Prince Edward County 24
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Page County 73, Clarke County 71, OT
Strasburg 68, Woodstock Central 37
Class 1=
Region C=
Regional Semifinal=
Fort Chiswell 65, Parry McCluer High School 34
George Wythe 35, Galax 23
Region D=
Regional Final=
Eastside 60, Rural Retreat 40
Regional Semifinal=
Eastside 60, Rural Retreat 40
Honaker 56, Rye Cove 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.