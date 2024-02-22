Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Portsmouth Christian 23 Bishop O’Connell 77, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47 Carlisle 47,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Portsmouth Christian 23

Bishop O’Connell 77, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47

Carlisle 47, Va. Episcopal 43

Catholic 81, Hampton Roads 13

Christ Chapel Academy 54, Chelsea Academy 51

Episcopal 63, Madeira School 32

Evergreen Christian 56, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 50

Greenbrier Christian 44, Denbigh Baptist 35

Norfolk Christian School 63, Steward School 61

Richmond Christian 47, Grace Christian 30

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 58, Central VA Home School 51

Seton School 60, Oakcrest 24

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 20

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Collegiate-Richmond 27

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49

StoneBridge School 49, Broadwater Academy 32

The Covenant School 49, Miller School 39

Trinity Christian School 42, St. John Paul the Great 39

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Manchester 53, Thomas Dale 43

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Gainesville 69, Battlefield 30

Osbourn Park 68, Colgan 35

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Centreville 55, James Madison 51

Oakton 52, Chantilly 37

Class 4=

Region C=

Regional Final=

Woodgrove 70, Tuscarora 39

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Lafayette 60, Hopewell 55

Lake Taylor 53, Grafton 51

Region C=

Regional Final=

Liberty Christian 59, Turner Ashby 43

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Abingdon 52, Lord Botetourt 41

Carroll County 62, Magna Vista 42

Class 2=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Amelia County 59, Bruton 40

John Marshall 98, Prince Edward County 24

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Page County 73, Clarke County 71, OT

Strasburg 68, Woodstock Central 37

Class 1=

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Fort Chiswell 65, Parry McCluer High School 34

George Wythe 35, Galax 23

Region D=

Regional Final=

Eastside 60, Rural Retreat 40

Regional Semifinal=



Honaker 56, Rye Cove 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.