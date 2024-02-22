Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Broadwater Academy 22
Blue Ridge School 15, Carlisle 0
Denbigh Baptist 39, StoneBridge School 37
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Christ Chapel Academy 47
Fredericksburg Christian 77, Trinity Christian School 44
Greenbrier Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 38
Hampton Christian 61, Gateway Christian 32
Miller School 79, Hargrave Military 56
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 64, Potomac 44
Western Albemarle 50, Spotswood 47
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Regional Final=
Landstown 53, Oscar Smith 37
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Patriot 87, Freedom – Woodbridge 67
Potomac 75, Brooke Point 67
Region C=
Regional Semifinal=
Hayfield 72, Alexandria City 58
West Potomac 57, Fairfax 55
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
James Madison 59, Wakefield 53
South Lakes 76, Chantilly 49
Class 5=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Green Run 62, Indian River 37
Kempsville 62, Frank Cox 51
Class 4=
Region C=
Regional Final=
Loudoun Valley 58, Tuscarora 55
Class 3=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Booker T. Washington 75, Grafton 50
Lake Taylor 86, Lakeland 46
Class 2=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Bruton 57, Nandua 48
John Marshall 114, Amelia County 59
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Page County 73, Clarke County 71
Region C=
Regional Semifinal=
Gretna 65, Chatham 53
Martinsville 45, Radford 35
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Graham 55, Gate City 51
Virginia 63, Union 55
Class 1=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Lancaster 64, Westmoreland County 49
Middlesex 63, Northampton 61
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Brunswick 74, Altavista 57
Carver 72, Franklin 59
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Chilhowie 53, Patrick Henry 52
Honaker 59, Grundy 39
