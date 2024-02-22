Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Broadwater Academy 22 Blue Ridge School 15, Carlisle 0 Denbigh Baptist 39, StoneBridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Broadwater Academy 22

Blue Ridge School 15, Carlisle 0

Denbigh Baptist 39, StoneBridge School 37

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Christ Chapel Academy 47

Fredericksburg Christian 77, Trinity Christian School 44

Greenbrier Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 38

Hampton Christian 61, Gateway Christian 32

Miller School 79, Hargrave Military 56

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 64, Potomac 44

Western Albemarle 50, Spotswood 47

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Landstown 53, Oscar Smith 37

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Patriot 87, Freedom – Woodbridge 67

Potomac 75, Brooke Point 67

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Hayfield 72, Alexandria City 58

West Potomac 57, Fairfax 55

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

James Madison 59, Wakefield 53

South Lakes 76, Chantilly 49

Class 5=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Green Run 62, Indian River 37

Kempsville 62, Frank Cox 51

Class 4=

Region C=

Regional Final=

Loudoun Valley 58, Tuscarora 55

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Booker T. Washington 75, Grafton 50

Lake Taylor 86, Lakeland 46

Class 2=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Bruton 57, Nandua 48

John Marshall 114, Amelia County 59

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Page County 73, Clarke County 71

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Gretna 65, Chatham 53

Martinsville 45, Radford 35

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Graham 55, Gate City 51

Virginia 63, Union 55

Class 1=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Lancaster 64, Westmoreland County 49

Middlesex 63, Northampton 61

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Brunswick 74, Altavista 57

Carver 72, Franklin 59

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Chilhowie 53, Patrick Henry 52

Honaker 59, Grundy 39

