Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 71, Mount Vernon 49
Appomattox 50, Randolph-Henry 21
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Greenbrier Christian 44
Broadway 45, Spotswood 40
Brunswick 56, Franklin 29
Carroll County 91, Radford 23
Catholic 80, Hampton Roads 30
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Evergreen Christian 33
Colonial Beach 38, Lancaster 23
Colonial Heights 43, Petersburg 35
Cosby 73, Clover Hill 36
Deep Creek 58, Oscar Smith 46
Dominion 47, Park View-Sterling 40
Falls Church 44, TJ-Alexandria 36
GW-Danville 63, Mecklenburg County 32
Grace Christian 42, Grace Christian 18
Gretna 56, Chatham 48
Hampton 55, Warwick 24
Hayfield 42, Justice High School 39
Honaker 89, Patrick Henry 16
James River 53, Glenvar 7
James River 80, Powhatan 30
Jamestown 49, Grafton 36
John Battle 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 56
John Marshall 92, TJHS 10
K&Q Central 49, Charles City County High School 37
King George 64, Culpeper 53
Lafayette 61, Bruton 39
Lynchburg Home School 22, Timberlake Christian 17
Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 45
Manchester 100, Richmond HSA 13
Matoaca 43, Prince George 40
Menchville 65, Phoebus 27
Meridian High School 63, Warren County 29
Norfolk Christian School 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 10
Norfolk Collegiate 36, Walsingham Academy 16
Poquoson 53, New Kent 31
Rappahannock 50, Northumberland 20
Roanoke Catholic 74, North Cross 40
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, St. John Paul the Great 53
Steward School 75, Peninsula Catholic 15
Tuscarora 41, Loudoun Valley 28
Wakefield School 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 15
William Campbell 47, Dan River 20
Windsor 49, Greensville County 37
Woodgrove 91, Broad Run 47
Woodside 63, Kecoughtan 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
