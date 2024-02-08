Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 71, Mount Vernon 49 Appomattox 50, Randolph-Henry 21 Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Greenbrier Christian 44 Broadway…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 71, Mount Vernon 49

Appomattox 50, Randolph-Henry 21

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Greenbrier Christian 44

Broadway 45, Spotswood 40

Brunswick 56, Franklin 29

Carroll County 91, Radford 23

Catholic 80, Hampton Roads 30

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Evergreen Christian 33

Colonial Beach 38, Lancaster 23

Colonial Heights 43, Petersburg 35

Cosby 73, Clover Hill 36

Deep Creek 58, Oscar Smith 46

Dominion 47, Park View-Sterling 40

Falls Church 44, TJ-Alexandria 36

GW-Danville 63, Mecklenburg County 32

Grace Christian 42, Grace Christian 18

Gretna 56, Chatham 48

Hampton 55, Warwick 24

Hayfield 42, Justice High School 39

Honaker 89, Patrick Henry 16

James River 53, Glenvar 7

James River 80, Powhatan 30

Jamestown 49, Grafton 36

John Battle 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 56

John Marshall 92, TJHS 10

K&Q Central 49, Charles City County High School 37

King George 64, Culpeper 53

Lafayette 61, Bruton 39

Lynchburg Home School 22, Timberlake Christian 17

Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 45

Manchester 100, Richmond HSA 13

Matoaca 43, Prince George 40

Menchville 65, Phoebus 27

Meridian High School 63, Warren County 29

Norfolk Christian School 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 10

Norfolk Collegiate 36, Walsingham Academy 16

Poquoson 53, New Kent 31

Rappahannock 50, Northumberland 20

Roanoke Catholic 74, North Cross 40

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, St. John Paul the Great 53

Steward School 75, Peninsula Catholic 15

Tuscarora 41, Loudoun Valley 28

Wakefield School 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 15

William Campbell 47, Dan River 20

Windsor 49, Greensville County 37

Woodgrove 91, Broad Run 47

Woodside 63, Kecoughtan 18

___

