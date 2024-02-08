Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 65, Floyd County 51
Appomattox 66, Randolph-Henry 35
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Greenbrier Christian 43
Catholic 86, Hampton Roads 25
Denbigh 54, Bethel 43
Eastern Mennonite 63, New Covenant 60
Flint Hill 65, Episcopal 51
GW-Danville 69, Mecklenburg County 66
Gretna 64, Chatham 50
Grundy 61, Lebanon 59
Heritage 79, Gloucester 57
Honaker 63, Patrick Henry 52
James River 84, Powhatan 65
Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 51
Nandua 63, Arcadia 62
Norfolk Collegiate 79, Walsingham Academy 25
North Cross 65, Hargrave Military 63
Oscar Smith 73, Deep Creek 38
Parry McCluer High School 83, Narrows 66
Peninsula Catholic 54, Steward School 48
Rappahannock County 77, Grace Christian 58
Spotswood 68, Broadway 57
Tandem Friends School 86, Fredericksburg Academy 58
Tunstall 65, Martinsville 52
Tuscarora 64, Loudoun Valley 62
Veritas Collegiate Academy 95, Veritas Classic Christian School 47
Wakefield School 53, Randolph-Macon Academy 51
Woodside 79, Kecoughtan 55
