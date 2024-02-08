Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 65, Floyd County 51 Appomattox 66, Randolph-Henry 35 Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Greenbrier Christian 43 Catholic…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 65, Floyd County 51

Appomattox 66, Randolph-Henry 35

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Greenbrier Christian 43

Catholic 86, Hampton Roads 25

Denbigh 54, Bethel 43

Eastern Mennonite 63, New Covenant 60

Flint Hill 65, Episcopal 51

GW-Danville 69, Mecklenburg County 66

Gretna 64, Chatham 50

Grundy 61, Lebanon 59

Heritage 79, Gloucester 57

Honaker 63, Patrick Henry 52

James River 84, Powhatan 65

Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 51

Nandua 63, Arcadia 62

Norfolk Collegiate 79, Walsingham Academy 25

North Cross 65, Hargrave Military 63

Oscar Smith 73, Deep Creek 38

Parry McCluer High School 83, Narrows 66

Peninsula Catholic 54, Steward School 48

Rappahannock County 77, Grace Christian 58

Spotswood 68, Broadway 57

Tandem Friends School 86, Fredericksburg Academy 58

Tunstall 65, Martinsville 52

Tuscarora 64, Loudoun Valley 62

Veritas Collegiate Academy 95, Veritas Classic Christian School 47

Wakefield School 53, Randolph-Macon Academy 51

Woodside 79, Kecoughtan 55

