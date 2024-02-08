Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $678 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $678 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 billion, or $5.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

