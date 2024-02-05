This Week: Ford earnings, consumer borrowing and PepsiCo results

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: SPORTLIGHT ON FORD Ford reports…

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

SPORTLIGHT ON FORD

Ford reports its fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects that the automaker will report that its earnings and revenue declined in the October-December quarter versus a year earlier. That would mark a downbeat finish to an otherwise strong year. Ford’s electric vehicle division has been a trouble spot amid a slowdown in EV sales. Last month, the company announced it would be cutting production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, citing weak demand.

RACKING UP DEBT

The Federal Reserve issues its monthly snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Wednesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing rose by $11 billion in December. That would be down from a gain of $23.8 billion the previous month. That gain in November pushed total consumer credit to a record $5.01 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

July 12.2

Aug. -14.4

Sept. 10.9

Oct. 5.8

Nov. 23.8

Dec. (est.) 11.0

SNACK TIME

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly report card from PepsiCo.

Analysts predict the The beverage and snack giant will report Friday that its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased versus the prior-year quarter. Price increases helped boost PepsiCo’s revenue in the third quarter. In October, it raised its profit forecast for the year, citing strong sales and cost-cutting efforts.

