Thermon Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported net income of $15.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period.

