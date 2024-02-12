The Top Real Estate Companies in Maine

Known for its glorious fall foliage and quaint coastal towns, Maine is a state that attracts homebuyers with all sorts…

Known for its glorious fall foliage and quaint coastal towns, Maine is a state that attracts homebuyers with all sorts of budgets. The average home value in Maine is around $377,025, according to Zillow. That’s about an 8% increase from a year ago.

Of course, home prices can vary quite a bit within Maine. The average home value in Portland, for example, is around $522,530. And you might pay even more for a property with beach access or a waterfront view.

But no matter how much money you’re looking to spend on a home and what part of Maine you’re focusing on, it’s important to find the right real estate company to guide you in your home search. Here are some of the top real estate firms in Maine by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service:

— The David Banks Team|RE/MAX By The Bay

— Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty

— McFarlane Field Associates

— Keller Williams – The Mateja Group

— Laflin & Wolfington Realty – Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

— Linda MacDonald Associates

— Townsend Real Estate

— Team Wunder – RE/MAX Realty One

— The Hatcher Group

— The Marc Gup Real Estate Group at Keller Williams

The David Banks Team | RE/MAX By The Bay

Based out of Portland, the David Banks Team services homebuyers in areas including Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and Freeport. The team also works with buyers in Portland and the Lakes Region. The team of nine is recognized as a market leader in southern Maine, with a focus on luxury properties.

Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s is known for its focus on luxury real estate. Anne Erwin, meanwhile, has been a trusted name in southern Maine for more than 40 years, specializing in luxury seacoast properties but also marketing condominiums, townhomes and building lots to starter homes and estates. The firm has offices in York and Ogunquit, and serves areas including Cape Neddick, Kittery and South Berwick.

McFarlane Field Associates – Portside Real Estate Group

Based out of Cape Elizabeth, McFarlane Field Associates of Portside Real Estate Group has more than 60 years of combined experience selling homes in coastal Maine and the greater Portland area. The team prides itself on its insider knowledge of the Maine real estate market.

Keller Williams – The Mateja Group

Keller Williams is a trusted name in real estate, with agents all over the U.S. The Mateja Group, which operates out of Scarborough, serves buyers all over Maine, from Augusta to Bangor to York. Jeff Mateja has 17 years of experience as a local real estate agent. The Mateja Group also partners with different mortgage lenders and insurance companies so prospective buyers can handle all of their purchase-related needs with ease.

Laflin & Wolfington Realty – Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

With an office in Farmingdale, Laflin & Wolfington Realty consists of 20 active licensed agents partnered with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. The team primarily serves clients in Kennebec County, home to the state’s capital, Augusta, and many small towns. It recorded more than $101 million in sales in 2023.

Linda MacDonald Associates

As a top-ranking Sotheby’s International Realty team, Linda MacDonald Associates serves buyers in areas including Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Freeport, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Portland, South Portland and the Kennebunks. The team of three has more than 20 years of experience and strives to serve clients with varying budgets. Linda MacDonald Associates has an office in Portland.

Townsend Real Estate

Townsend Real Estate prides itself on its “clients come first” attitude. As a leading boutique agency in southern Maine, the team consists of 13 real estate professionals and operates out of its Cape Elizabeth office. You can look to Townsend Real Estate for help buying everything from new construction to a historic home to a beach property.

Team Wunder – RE/MAX Realty One

Don Wunder and his five associates have nearly eight decades of real estate experience combined to help homebuyers negotiate sales on the Maine (and New Hampshire) coastlines. With an office in Ogunquit, Team Wunder assists buyers looking for single-family or multifamily properties, condos, land and luxury housing as north as Gray and Falmouth down to Maine’s most southern tip and beyond.

The Hatcher Group

With offices in Portland, Brunswick and Kennebunk, the Hatcher Group is a Keller Williams team with a focus on the Portland area and southern Maine. The team of 12 has experts in homebuying, tailored marketing strategies for sales, purchasing investment properties, obtaining lending and more.

The Marc Gup Real Estate Group at Keller Williams

The Marc Gup Real Estate Group is a team of five seasoned real estate professionals aimed at providing concierge-level service. The firm focuses on properties along the Maine coast, from Saco to Falmouth.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the companies above. The key is to find a real estate agent who understands your budget, wants and needs, and who also knows the local area inside and out. Interview realtors before making a selection so you embark on your home search feeling comfortable you’ve chosen the right person for the job.

Update 02/13/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.