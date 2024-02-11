South Carolina’s affordable homes and pleasant winter temperatures — plus its tax-friendly laws — make the state attractive to retirees.…

South Carolina’s affordable homes and pleasant winter temperatures — plus its tax-friendly laws — make the state attractive to retirees. Those who relocate from more expensive parts of the country may be able to enjoy a higher quality of life. You could retire in a coastal area, historic city or college town. Here’s a look at the best places to retire in South Carolina in 2024.

5. Columbia

Median monthly mortgage cost: $902 Median monthly rent: $993

South Carolina’s capital city can be a place to reinvent your life in retirement with no shortage of activities. The city has a vibrant art and music scene, museums, parks, libraries and more.

Columbia is also a college town that is home to the University of South Carolina, where South Carolina residents age 60 and older can take college classes tuition-free.

“You have access to all kinds of opportunities for people who want to do lifelong learning at the university,” says Sue Ellen Levkoff, endowed chair at the SeniorSMART Center of Economic Excellence in the College of Social Work at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. “For people who want to have a second or third career in their retirement, Columbia is a great place to do that.”

4. Charleston

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,156 Median monthly rent: $1,274

Charleston’s many charms include a coastal setting, historic architecture, cobblestone streets and a unique sense of Southern hospitality. Residents are also very active. Outdoor yoga classes are popular, as are water sports like fishing and paddleboarding.

Living here may be difficult for those on a tight budget. Although housing costs far more than in other parts of South Carolina, Charleston can still feel affordable to people relocating from more expensive cities not in the South.

“The big draw for seniors to the area is the weather and the lower cost of living,” says Heather Boger, interim director of the Center on Aging and professor at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. “There are many great senior communities in the area that offer amenities for seniors specifically.”

3. Greenville

Median monthly mortgage cost: $909 Median monthly rent: $930

Located in northwestern South Carolina, Greenville is about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte. Greenville offers the advantages of urban living without the higher cost of living. The walkable downtown has a thriving restaurant scene, boutiques and other local shops. Locals enjoy exploring Falls Park on the Reedy, which has a curved pedestrian bridge overlooking a waterfall, and the Greenville County Museum of Art. Retirees who plan to travel will appreciate that Greenville has an international airport.

“I find that many retirees move here to be near their kids and grandkids who have moved here for job opportunities,” says Danielle Harmon, a certified financial planner and founder of Boundless Financial Services in Greenville. “It’s very affordable, which means that retirees can spend less from their investment portfolios while still having a very comfortable retirement lifestyle.”

2. Myrtle Beach

Median monthly mortgage cost: $888 Median monthly rent: $1,040

This Atlantic coastal city attracts plenty of tourists to its beaches and golf courses. “There are very few days you cannot play golf or walk on the beach,” says Joe Taylor, founder of Oak Street Advisors in Myrtle Beach. “Snow is a rarity, and when we do get some, everyone is excited. It looks pretty for a few hours and then melts. No shoveling required.”

Although it’s a touristy area, the low housing costs make it affordable for retirees to retire near the ocean. “Whether you enjoy basking in the sun, searching for shells or just a great morning walk to start your day off, we have it,” Taylor says.

Housing options for retirees include condos by the beach or a golf course, new housing developments and retirement communities. Keeping housing expenses low allows many retirees on a budget to enjoy the area’s dining and entertainment options.

1. Spartanburg

Median monthly mortgage cost: $851 Median monthly rent: $878

Located near the South Carolina and Tennessee border, Spartanburg is a great area if you wish to experience all four seasons without harsh, cold winters. Spartanburg’s low cost of housing enables retirees to live well on even a modest retirement budget.

Known as the Hub City, Spartanburg has picturesque streets with various boutiques, restaurants and seasonal entertainment. If you enjoy music and the arts, take a stroll through downtown to view the city’s collection of colorful murals or grab tickets to the Spartanburg Philharmonic and listen to classical orchestra music, bluegrass and eclectic popular songs. There’s even a Music Trail, a 30-minute self-guided tour through the Downtown Cultural District, showcasing nearly 200 years of music history.

