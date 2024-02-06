The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.7…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $240.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, The AZEK Company said it expects revenue in the range of $407 million to $413 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.60, a climb of 54% in the last 12 months.

