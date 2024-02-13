Textainer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $40.1 million…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $190.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.7 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $770.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGH

